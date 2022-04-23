Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €43.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

EVT stock opened at €25.64 ($27.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.05. Evotec has a 1 year low of €23.26 ($25.01) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($49.28).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

