Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Evergy stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Evergy has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

