Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -140.29 and a beta of -0.67. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

