Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Etsy reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. 3,621,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,310. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy has a one year low of $97.46 and a one year high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

