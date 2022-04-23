Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.19. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.42 per share, for a total transaction of $594,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,868,100. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

