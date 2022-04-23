EOS (EOS) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00006109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $594.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,052,821,642 coins and its circulating supply is 987,597,936 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

