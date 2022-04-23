Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.60). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS.

EOSE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Claude Demby bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

