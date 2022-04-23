Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.57. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 234,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. Enova International has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

