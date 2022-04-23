Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.64

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 6080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

