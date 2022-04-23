Energy Web Token Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $165.49 million and $978,171.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $5.50 or 0.00013907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07452875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,618.21 or 1.00086128 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

