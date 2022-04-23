Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.93.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

