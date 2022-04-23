ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.