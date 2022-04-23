Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,575 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $95,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $106,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $37.26. 533,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,336. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

