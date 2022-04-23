Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.