Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE EVT opened at C$125.10 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$116.00 and a 1-year high of C$136.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.43.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.34 million during the quarter.

In other Economic Investment Trust news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$126.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,748,033.50.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.