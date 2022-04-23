easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 705 ($9.17) to GBX 700 ($9.11) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.96) to GBX 620 ($8.07) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $694.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.