Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.90. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 101,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

