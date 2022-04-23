EarnX Price Up 360,260.9% Over Last Week (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the US dollar. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.61 or 0.07433096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,798.09 or 0.99751072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00041941 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

