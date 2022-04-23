Earnest Partners LLC Sells 465 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Meritage Homes accounts for about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Meritage Homes worth $183,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $80.15. 288,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

