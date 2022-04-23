Earnest Partners LLC Sells 38,295 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,807,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,295 shares during the quarter. Ryder System comprises 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.23% of Ryder System worth $231,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ryder System by 42.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 675,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

