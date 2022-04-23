Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 24,552 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of CBRE Group worth $218,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,992. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

