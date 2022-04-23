Earnest Partners LLC Has $129.04 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,770 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 3.90% of EnerSys worth $129,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.73. 203,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,477. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

