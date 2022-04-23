Earnest Partners LLC Has $116.60 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,783,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,974 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.16% of First Merchants worth $116,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

