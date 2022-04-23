Earnest Partners LLC Has $115.20 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 7.18% of Horace Mann Educators worth $115,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,323. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

