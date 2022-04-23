Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 215,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,380,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded down $10.10 on Friday, reaching $234.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,621. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.