Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,613 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Stifel Financial worth $195,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after buying an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after buying an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after buying an additional 122,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,004,000 after buying an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 559,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

