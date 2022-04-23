Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $20.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.57. 2,148,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.36 and its 200-day moving average is $372.82.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.94.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

