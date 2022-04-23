Earnest Partners LLC Buys 33,248 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,254,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $103,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after acquiring an additional 392,532 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Black Knight by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Black Knight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,271,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 916,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,560. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

