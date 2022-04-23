Earnest Partners LLC Buys 219,381 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 337,509.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,381 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 171,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. 466,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

