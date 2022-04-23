Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $109,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 461,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.91. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

