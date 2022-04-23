E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

ETWO opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

