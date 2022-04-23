E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

E.On stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 86,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. E.On has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

