Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
