Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NYSE ACN traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,544. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,728 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

