Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 361 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. 28,204,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.