DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $108.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,749.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.08 or 0.00797716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00201356 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023339 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

