DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.29

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
