Dock 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.57 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $28.53 million and $14.57 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00252180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104318 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 763,801,475 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

