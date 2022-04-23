discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.96) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 795.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 915.63. The company has a market cap of £792.28 million and a P/E ratio of 59.71. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 698.60 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,274 ($16.58).

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Rosalind Kainyah bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £4,952.80 ($6,443.92). Also, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 108,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($10.08), for a total transaction of £841,402 ($1,094,720.27).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

