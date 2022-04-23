Digital Fitness (DEFIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $313,340.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 95.6% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $313,340.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047036 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.96 or 0.07438858 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.83 or 0.99722301 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,157 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.