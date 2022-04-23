Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,095 ($53.28).

Several research firms recently commented on DGE. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.50) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.95) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.60) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($59.85) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,776 ($49.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($10,759.09). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,662 shares of company stock worth $94,104,516.

LON:DGE traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,897 ($50.70). 3,305,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,709. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,167.50 ($41.21) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,738.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,774. The company has a market cap of £89.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

