DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 11.3% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $970.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011992 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009083 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,672,373 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

