David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

