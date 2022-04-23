Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Cap of $221,005.55

Datamine (DAM) traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $221,005.55 and $755.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00269674 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004918 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $752.36 or 0.01897807 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204,714 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

