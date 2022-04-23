DAOstack (GEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $549.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $549.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,778.08 or 0.99949577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars.

