Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $299.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $299.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.20.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $264.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.28. Danaher has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,954,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

