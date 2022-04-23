Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $170.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.05 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $151.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $704.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.70 million to $736.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $699.68 million, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $733.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. 464,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,848. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.