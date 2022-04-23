Curate Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Curate has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00034175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00104375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,487,160 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

