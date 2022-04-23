Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,422,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,682. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $123.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.