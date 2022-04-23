Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,330 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,512 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,170,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

